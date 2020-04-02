Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Vivo S6 5G smartphone gets official

By

Vivo S6 5G

We recently saw some benchmarks of the new Vivo S6 5G smartphone and now the handset is official, it comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display.

The display has a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a Samsung Exynos 980 mobile processor, it also comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There are two storage options 128GB and 256GB and there is also Android 10 and a 4500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, plus a range 0f high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfie, on the back there is a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel  ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. Pricing for the new Vivo S6 5G start at CNY 2,698 which is about $380 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals