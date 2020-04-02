Vivo S6 5G smartphone gets official

We recently saw some benchmarks of the new Vivo S6 5G smartphone and now the handset is official, it comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display.

The display has a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a Samsung Exynos 980 mobile processor, it also comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There are two storage options 128GB and 256GB and there is also Android 10 and a 4500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, plus a range 0f high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfie, on the back there is a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. Pricing for the new Vivo S6 5G start at CNY 2,698 which is about $380 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

