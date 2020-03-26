Vivo S6 5G smartphone gets benchmarked

The new Vivo S6 5G smartphone has recently been benchmarked, the handset appeared on Geekbench and this has revealed some of its specifications.

The device will come with a Samsung Exynos 980 mobile processor and it looks like the handset will also comes with 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo S6 5G is also listed with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 10 and it will apparently also feature a 4,390 mAh battery.

Those are the only specifications that are known about the handset so far, as soon as we get some more information about the device, including a full list of specifications and some pictures of the handset, we will let you guy know.

Source GeekBench, Mysmartprice, GSM Arena

