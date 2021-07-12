Vivo S10 smartphone listed on TENAA

It looks like we have details on the latest Android smartphone from Vivo, the Vivo S10 was recently spotted at TENAA which is China’s equivalent to the FCC.

The handset will apparently come with a 6.44 inch OLED display that will feature a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

Processing on the Vivo S10 will be handled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor and it will come with 12GB of RAM. We are also expecting the handset to have a range of storage options including 128GB and 256GB.

The new S10 smartphone is rumored to come with a range of high end cameras, on the front of the device there will be a dual camera setup with a 44 megapixel main camera. On the rear of the device there will be a triple camera setup with a 64 megapixel main cameras.

There will also be a Pro version of the device, this will apparently come with a 108 megapixel main and a range of other higher end specifications.

As yet there are no details on when the new Vivo S10 and S10 Pro smartphones will launch, the handsets are expected to share the same design, as soon as we get some more details about them, we will let you know.

Source Gizmochina

