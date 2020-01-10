New Vivo Nex 3 5G with Snapdragon 865 revealed

Details on the new Vivo Nex 3 5G smartphone have been revealed, the handset recently appeared on TENAA and now we have some of its specifications.

The existing Vivo Nex 3 comes with a Snapdragon 855 and this new smartphones will come with a Snapdragon 865 processor.

The Vivo Nex 3 5G will come with a 6.89 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels.

As well as the new Snapdragon 865 the device will also come with a choice of 128GB and 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, plus a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there will be a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back there will be a triple camera setup with a 64 megapixel camera, plus two 13 megapixel cameras.

As yet there are no details on exactly when this new Snapdragon 865 powered smartphone will launch, we suspect we will find out more information at MWC next month.

Source India Shopps

