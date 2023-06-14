Vivaldi 6.1 browser offers access to Bing Chat

Users of the awesome Vivaldi browser might be interested to know that its developers have provided access to Bing Chat in a creative way. A recent update by the Vivaldi team has introduced a solution that offers you seamless access to Bing Chat using the Vivaldi 6.1 browser. Vivaldi masquerades as Microsoft Edge when visiting Bing. This means that you can access Bing Chat AI assistant using Vivaldi on desktop and Android devices.

“Vivaldi is built on top of the Chromium open-source project. It’s the same core used in Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. Websites that work in one Chromium browser should work in others.

Many websites worked perfectly in Vivaldi but were blocked when not included on the site’s allowed list of leading browsers. To combat this, back in 2019, Vivaldi was forced to change its User-Agent strings. The User-Agent contains the web browser’s name, the name of the operating system, and other technical information.

Vivaldi began masquerading as Google Chrome for better site compatibility on desktop and Android.

Fast forward to 2023: The new Client Hints standard is intended to replace the legacy User-Agent. Vivaldi is now getting reports that websites block Vivaldi based on its Client Hints. History is repeating itself.

Vivaldi would like to proudly announce itself as Vivaldi, but the current state of the web makes this difficult.

Vivaldi developer, Yngve Pettersen explains User-Agent discrimination.

It’s not only websites that discriminate based on your name. Vivaldi now masquerades as Google Chrome for graphic card drivers, which unlocks graphic card driver optimizations made specifically for Chrome.

By pretending to be Chrome, the GPU user uses less memory and resources. It improves battery life, reduces crashes, and improves system stability.

Having to find workarounds for these issues has now opened new possibilities for Vivaldi users. There are people who would like to try Bing Chat but have been unable to do so as they would need to use Microsoft Edge for that.

Now, we have taken additional steps to ensure that you get to use Bing Chat.”

The development team responsible for the Vivaldi browser has also recently made available a preview of its browser on iOS and iPads. Still in its early stages of development you can now sign up for the iOS newsletter to be notified when it becomes available or download the preview version to provide feedback to help its development

Source : VB



