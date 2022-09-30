Microsoft Edge browser receives improved web protection

Microsoft has announced the release of new improvements to its Microsoft Edge browser in the form of enhanced web protection. Helping keep users of the Windows browser safe from “web threats of the future”. The Microsoft Defender SmartScreen team has created and added new senses to detect scams and malware that could infect your PC.

To begin using these new safety features download the latest Microsoft Edge version 103. Once installed the Windows browser will provide you with a safer Internet surfing experience.

Thanks to the updated Microsoft Defender Smartscreen library business users will also be able to benefit from the latest security updates. Although if you experience compatibility issues need to revert to the legacy Microsoft Defender SmartScreen Microsoft has added a temporary policy called New Smart Screen Library Enabled. Microsoft explained a little more about the new improved web protection updates has made to its Windows browser.

Microsoft Edge browser

“Starting in Microsoft Edge 103, users can navigate the internet with more reliable web defense thanks to the updated Microsoft Defender Smartscreen library that ships with Microsoft Edge on Windows. The updated SmartScreen library was completely re-written to improve reliability, performance, and cross-platform portability. These benefits are the foundation leading up to the security improvements that will increase our ability to protect users from emerging threats.”

Source : Microsoft



