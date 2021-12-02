Visual update in Office for Windows 11 & 10 rolled out

Microsoft rolls out new visual update in Office for Windows 11 and Windows 10, providing users with a “simple and more coherent experience across the Office apps you depend on so that you can focus on your work more easily” explains Microsoft. If you are interested in enabling the new visual update in Office it can be turned on or off using the Coming Soon feature. If you are unfamiliar with this it is located in the top right corner of the app.

When in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or OneNote, simply click the megaphone icon to open the “Coming Soon” pane, read more about the visual refresh changes, using the toggle to move between the new and current interface, and apply the setting to all the Office apps. Unfortunately the current time the Coming Soon feature is not available in Access, Project, Publisher, or Visio.

Visual Update in Office for Windows 11 & 10

“For those of you who chose to opt-in to the update early via the Coming Soon feature, we hope you are enjoying the simple and more coherent experience, and we thank you for sharing your questions and suggestions on the design with us. Earlier this month we made the visual update available automatically for 50% of subscription users running Current Channel builds, and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021, Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021, Microsoft Office Professional 2021, and Microsoft Office Personal 2021 users. Based on the feedback we have received from users so far, we wanted to share information to help you navigate the visual update.

Office now matches your Windows theme by default and all themes have received an update. You can experience the visual refresh in whichever Office theme you prefer, including black (with Word Dark Mode enabled), white, colorful, or dark grey.”

Source : Microsoft

