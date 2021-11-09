Vissles LP85 ultra-thin optical mechanical keyboard hits Kickstarter

The engineering and development team at Vissles has created a new ultra-thin the 75% optical mechanical keyboard featuring 85 compact keys equipped with low-profile optical switches. The Vissles LP85 keyboard is available with both Windows and Mac layouts and available with Bluetooth and wired connections.

“LP85’s clicky optical switches are lightweight, easy on the fingers” say its creators and utilise a light beam instead of metallic connection for signals, generating the fastest response time possible. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the optical mechanical keyboard project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Vissles LP85 optical mechanical keyboard

“Introducing Vissles LP85, a 75% ultra-slim optical-mechanical keyboard crafted for speed, precision, and comfort. The LP85 strives a perfect balance between a conventional and a mechanical keyboard, its low-profile optical switches give you the type feel of a mechanical keyboard but in an ergonomic way, and it helps prevent fatigue from long hours of typing. Besides the N-key rollover technology with 50g actuation force, 0.2ms speedy response, and 1.2mm pre-travel, LP85 also features 19 dynamic RGB for both Mac & Windows users.”

With the assumption that the Vissles LP85 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Vissles LP85 optical mechanical keyboard project checkout the promotional video below.

“Low-profile optical keyboards bring numerous advantages to users, simply put, due to the unique pre-travel distance, optical switches are highly responsive with a subtle crisp sound, which makes LP85 deliver a better gaming and typing experience that is far beyond membrane keyboards. Without constant contact under the hook, the life expectancy of LP85 is beyond doubt, not to mention its ergonomic and lightweight design.”

“Providing a perfect combination of aesthetics and durability, LP85 is constructed with a solid aluminum frame. To be crowned as the world’s slimmest 85-key low-profile keyboard, LP85 shrinks its size by 0.47 inches, making it thinner than peer products. Its low-profile design makes it more comfortable to type and easier to move around with. LP85 is built for excellence and novelty, the premium X-optical switches deliver a light beam of 0.2ms, pair with the short actuation distance of 1.2mm pre-travel and 2.5mm total travel, a perfect option for gaming enthusiasts who demand instant actuation, satisfying clicky feedback, and rapid-fire inputs.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the optical mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Vissles LP85 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

