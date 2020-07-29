KAT Walk C virtual reality tread mill raises over $1.6 million

After launching via Kickstarter the KAT Walk C virtual reality treadmill has raised over $1.6 million thanks to over 1300 backers. Now with less than two days remaining on the campaign the project is gearing up to make the jump from concept to production.

The affordable KAT Walk C “Ready Player One” VR treadmill is now available to back via Kickstarter offering a compact virtual reality immersive motion solution designed specifically for VR games. KAT Walk C early-bird rewards started from $699 and even the latest supporters can get a unit for $999 plus delivery. Check out the video below to see it in action.

“KAT Walk C is the world’s first gamer-dedicated, personal VR Omni-Directional Treadmill (ODT) – A new generation mechanical device that allows for 360 degrees of human motion, creating infinite movement area in VR on minimum physical space in reality. Our new device is the most innovative VR walking solution suitable for home use and affordable for individuals – Your personal gate into the virtual dimension!”

“Designed entirely for gamers, KAT Walk C offers a complete VR Locomotion experience integrating everything you might need in your virtual adventures. We’re developing it to let you dive into VR and experience ultimate immersion the way WE have always desired – uncompromisingly. A personal Omni-Directional Treadmill has to fit into your gaming cave and offer just enough mobility to be taken in and out of sight easily! All of that without losing on affordability and multifunctionality – KAT Walk C meets all the standards of a personal device and brings the dream of immersive gameplay straight into your home.”

Pledges available on Kickstarter inlcude :

Super KATer Extra Early Bird: $699 + Delivery (Limited Quantity)

Extra Early-Bird: $799 + Delivery (Limited Quantity)

Early-Bird: $899 + Delivery (Limited Quantity)

Special Kickstarter Offer: $999 + Delivery (Unlimited Quantity)

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals