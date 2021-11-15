Virgin Media O2 expands Priority rewards program

Virgin Media O2 has announced that its Virgin Media cable customers will be able to join their Priority rewards program.

The existing 5.7 million Virgin Media cable customers can now join the program, the program was previously only available for O2 customers.

Virgin Media O2 is today opening up Priority to its 5.7 million Virgin Media broadband, TV and landline customers, giving access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, daily treats and exclusive access to the UK’s hottest events via the popular rewards app from O2. In addition to being available to even more people, the Priority app will also be enhanced with a series of exciting new offers from Virgin brands.

From today, Virgin Media cable customers can register on the Priority app, which was formally exclusively available for O2 customers, to receive a huge range of benefits at no extra cost – from Priority Tickets, which gives access to tickets for thousands of events and gigs at hundreds of venues across the UK up to 48 hours before general sale, to a whole host of rewards from a range of high street brands including Greggs, Caffè Nero, ODEON and more.

