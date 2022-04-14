Samsung and Virgin Media O2 launch live 4G and 5G sites in the UK

Samsung and Virgin Media O2 have this week announced they have successfully launched multiple live 4G and 5G sites throughout the United Kingdom, advancing the next stage of their collaboration. The companies also completed the very first 5G data call via Virgin Media O2’s commercial 5G network using the newly deployed 5G sites.

The new 4G and 5G installations cover a wide range of VM O2’s spectrum holdings, from low- to mid-band (800MHz, 2.1GHz and 3.5GHz). Specifically, Samsung offered its 5G 64T64R Massive MIMO radios for the 3.5GHz spectrum, a major 5G spectrum band.

“Samsung is excited to extend our network collaboration with Virgin Media O2 in the U.K., advancing from lab trials to now delivering 4G and 5G in commercial networks out in the field,” said Francis BJ Chun, President and CEO, Samsung Electronics U.K. “We look forward to playing a major part of the diversification of the network equipment supply chain in the U.K. market.”

Virgin Media O2 5G

“Field trials were jointly carried out on the sites—located in Tamworth and the Peak District, England—since the start of this year. They followed successful lab tests conducted in October 2021, validating the capability and performance of Samsung’s 4G and 5G solutions on VM O2’s commercial network. Samsung Networks has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core.

Through ongoing research and development, Samsung drives the industry to advance 5G networks with its market-leading product portfolio from fully virtualized RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools. The company is currently providing network solutions to mobile operators that deliver connectivity to hundreds of millions of users around the world.”

Source : Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals