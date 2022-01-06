$2,500 ViewSonic 32-inch ELITE XG321UG 4K mini LED gaming monitor

ViewSonic has introduced a new flagship 32 inch mini LED gaming monitor that will be available in the coming months priced at $2500. The ELITE XG321UG gaming monitor is fitted with a mini-LED light source IPS panel and NVIDIA Reflex technology, providing users with a 4K Ultra HD resolution a 144Hz refresh rate, along with NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate technology.

“With the ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG, we’re adding one of the best high-end monitors to our ELITE gaming series,” said Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic. “Featuring a mini-LED panel, advanced ergonomics and customizable RGB lighting, this monitor is packed with features that give users the gaming setup they’ve always wanted. What’s more, with super-smooth gameplay, incredible responsiveness, and amazing color accuracy, the XG321UG delivers an immersive experience.”

4K mini LED gaming monitor

Full Mini-LED FALD with 1152 total dimming zones

32-inch mini-LED monitor IPS with native 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution

144 Hz refresh rate; 3.6 ms response time

NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate G-Sync and Reflex technologies

VESA DisplayHDR 1400 for 1400 cd/m² peak HDR brightness; SDR Brightness of 400 cd/m²

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B Hub and 3.5 mm Audio-Out

Customizable ViewSonic ELITE RGB Lighting

“Engineered for competition, the XG321UG delivers reduced latency thanks to NVIDIA Reflex suite and G-Sync technology. The VESA DisplayHDR1400 certification ensures that the panel can adjust individual brightness zones up and down, hundreds of times a second, to provide a lifelike image with better contrast, higher brightness, and more lighting control than possible on any standard LED-based panel.”

Source : OC3D : ViewSonic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals