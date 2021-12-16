ViewSonic TD Series monitors receive vTouch multi-touch for macOS Monterey

ViewSonic has today announced that they have launched the vTouch 3.1 driver for its TD Series touchscreen monitors, and in turn allowing the displays to be compatible with the latest Apple macOS Monterey operating system. Enabling Mac users to extend the full functionality of the Mac trackpad to touchscreen monitors, combining dual-screen efficiency with multi-touch gesture capability. The ViewSonic TD Series of monitors offers a variety of different sizes from the portable 16″ systems to more expansive 24″ displays.

“Mac users have long faced the challenge of a lack of OS-based support for external touchscreens. The launch of our vTouch driver significantly improved touch support for macOS. This garnered positive feedback from our Mac users,” said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. “We have been committed to ensuring that our displays are always equipped with the latest software technology. We are proud to offer an up-to-date driver that supports multi-touch gesture recognition and provides a solution for Mac users to get more out of their devices and their operating system.”

“ViewSonic’s TD Series touchscreen monitors are designed to suit a diverse array of visual needs and are ideal for overcoming one-screen limitations. In the past, Mac users could not use external touch monitors due to limitations in macOS. With ViewSonic’s latest vTouch software, Mac users can employ all the features of multi-touch technology such as zoom, pinch, spread, rotate, and stretch, as well as Mac trackpad gestures on the TD Series. This bridges the gap between Mac users and dual-screen touch technology.”

Source : ViewSonic

