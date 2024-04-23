Video: Lamborghini Revuelto v Ferrari SF90 v Porsche 918, Which is Faster?

Is the new Lamborghini Revuelto going to take the hypercar crown, we find out in an awesome video from Carwow. If you’re in the market for a hybrid supercar, or just fascinated by the melding of high-octane performance with modern hybrid technology, a recent video from the Carwow will be right up your alley. Hosted by the dynamic Mat Watson, this gripping footage features a quarter-mile drag race between three titans of the supercar world: the Lamborghini Revuelto, Ferrari SF90, and Porsche 918 Spider.

Engage with the Electric Evolution

As electric vehicles take center stage, hybrid supercars are not left behind, blending powerful traditional engines with innovative electric motors. Let’s delve into what each of these engineering marvels brings to the track:

Lamborghini Revuelto: Powertrain: Combines a 6.5 L V12 engine with electric motors.

Horsepower: Achieves a breathtaking 1,015 horsepower.

Drive & Transmission: Features all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Weight: Tipping the scales at over 1.7 tons.

Price Tag: Begins at a cool £450,000. Ferrari SF90: Engine Setup: Sports a twin-turbocharged V8 paired with three electric motors.

Total Power: Rounds up to a neat 1,000 horsepower.

Build: Possesses a dry weight of 1,570 kg and all-wheel drive for balanced handling. Porsche 918 Spider: Engine Details: Equipped with a naturally aspirated V8 and dual electric motors.

Horsepower: Delivers a solid 887 horsepower.

Weight Class: Weighs around 1,600 kg and is revered as part of the legendary “Holy Trinity” of hypercars.

Race Day Revelations

The race showcased not just the cars’ staggering speeds but also highlighted their advanced launch systems and power delivery, integral to modern hybrid supercars. Initially, the trio were neck and neck, but it was the Ferrari SF90 that eventually demonstrated superior velocity across several runs.

Both the Lamborghini Revuelto and the Porsche 918 Spider also impressed; the Lamborghini with its seamless gear transitions and sophisticated hybrid system ensuring a smooth launch, and the Porsche with its steadfast performance. Furthermore, the personal insights from the car owners added a relatable touch to the otherwise technical review, enhancing the viewers’ connection to the event.

A Symphony of Power

Adding to the visceral experience, the video included a segment dedicated to the auditory delights of these mechanical beasts. The distinct engine roars provide an aural feast, setting each car apart even before they hit the road.

Discussions surrounding the cars’ aesthetics, handling, and overall performance painted a comprehensive picture for potential buyers or enthusiasts, offering a detailed comparison of how these models stack up against each other in various racing scenarios.

As we look to the evolving landscape of hybrid technology in supercars, it’s clear that the integration of electric motors is not just about environmental consciousness but also about pushing the boundaries of speed and efficiency.

You will be pleased to know that the ongoing advancements in hybrid technology not only promise a greener future but also enhance the thrill of driving, proving that sustainability and performance can indeed go hand in hand.

Source & Image Credit: Carwow



