TeamFree 4K dual stream video conferencing solution

TeamFree is an all-in-one video conferencing solution offering built-in privacy protection and the ability to conduct face-to-face meetings anywhere in the world. The affordable conferencing system is equipped with a 100° wide angle field-of-view and 360° omnidirectional microphone together with 4K output.

Other features include intelligent noise reduction and the clear microphone pickup in a 5 m radius. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $398 or £332 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With a built-in 360° omnidirectional microphone, a 100° large wide-angle camera, HIFI-level human voice with a range of up-to 5 meters, and original dual-stream video technology, Team Free allows you to easily restore the real scene of meetings and make the more efficient as well as conduct face-to-face meetings with less hassle. It also comes with a built-in privacy protection technology, which allows you to encrypt the whole process of transmitting information and screens and securely transmit meetings with confidence.”

Video conferencing solution

Assuming that the TeamFree funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the TeamFree dual stream conferencing solution project watch the promotional video below.

“Team Free comes with state-of-the-art dual-stream video technology that allows each side of the video conference to stream live and view contents such as PowerPoint, slide show, data and among others on the computer screen, or the phone screen. This means that while hosting a meeting, you can display PowerPoint presentations (PPT) to the other party in real time, without actually sending the PPT to the other party. This in turn allows you to maximize the restoration of the on-site meeting and make the meeting efficient while protecting the security of your content.”

“When you need to view clearer information during a meeting, the video sharing with your mobile phone will result in blurred hand shake or you cannot zoom in to see more details. While Team Free is in a meeting, you only need to connect your mobile phone via WIFI and take a photo with your mobile phone. Can share the picture on the screen of both parties, both parties can freely enlarge the picture to view more details.”

Source : Kickstarter

