GADOL Omnidirectional full range vibration speaker

GADOL, the world’s most compact full-range vibration speaker, designed to transform how you listen to music, watch movies, and even meditate. With its innovative Vibration Sound Transfer (VST) technology, GADOL promises to deliver an immersive audio experience like no other. Imagine having 360º omnidirectional sound, customizable bass and treble controls, and up to 18 hours of playtime—all in a sleek, durable design. Whether you’re gaming, watching movies, or simply relaxing, this speaker ensures that you feel every beat and note.

GADOL

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $349 or £268 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the MSRP, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Takeaways GADOL uses Vibration Sound Transfer (VST) technology for an immersive audio experience.

360º omnidirectional sound ensures uniform sound distribution.

Customizable bass and treble controls for personalized audio.

Bluetooth 5.0 for easy and stable wireless connectivity.

Up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Sleek, durable design with an iron alloy chassis and aluminum top cover.

Promotes relaxation and stress relief through soothing vibrations.

USB Type-C charging for fast and convenient recharging.

One of the standout features of GADOL is its 360º omnidirectional sound. This means that no matter where you are in the room, you’ll experience uniform sound distribution, eliminating those annoying volume differences based on distance. Plus, with customizable bass and treble controls, you can tailor the audio to your personal preferences, ensuring that every listening session is just right for you. Imagine being able to adjust the bass to feel the deep thump of a drum or the treble to catch the subtle nuances of a violin. This level of customization makes GADOL not just a speaker, but a personalized audio experience.

Omnidirectional Vibration Speaker

Connectivity is a breeze with Bluetooth 5.0, offering easy and stable wireless connections to your devices. And with up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge, GADOL is perfect for long gaming sessions, movie marathons, or extended relaxation periods. You won’t have to worry about your speaker dying in the middle of an intense gaming session or a gripping movie scene. The long battery life ensures that GADOL is always ready to deliver when you need it.

The speaker’s sleek, durable design features an iron alloy chassis with an aluminum top cover, making it not only a powerhouse in performance but also a stylish addition to any room. Its modern aesthetic seamlessly complements various decor styles, adding a touch of sophistication to your space. Whether you place it in your living room, bedroom, or office, GADOL’s design ensures it will be a conversation starter.

If the GADOL campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the GADOL Omnidirectional full range vibration speaker project inspect the promotional video below.

Ease of use is another highlight of GADOL. You can effortlessly set it up and control it via your smartphone or the onboard knobs, making it user-friendly for everyone. Even if you’re not tech-savvy, you’ll find GADOL intuitive and straightforward to use. The convenience of controlling your audio experience from your smartphone adds an extra layer of ease, allowing you to adjust settings without getting up from your seat.

GADOL isn’t just about entertainment; it also promotes relaxation and stress relief through its soothing vibrations. Whether you’re meditating or simply unwinding after a long day, this speaker enhances your tranquility. Additionally, its resonant vibrations offer therapeutic benefits, contributing to holistic healing. Imagine coming home after a stressful day and letting the calming vibrations of GADOL wash over you, melting away your stress and tension.

The versatility of GADOL extends to its ability to produce unique sound effects based on the surface it’s placed on, adding another layer of customization to your audio experience. And with USB Type-C charging, recharging is fast and convenient, keeping your speaker ready for action whenever you are. Whether you place it on a wooden table for a warm, resonant sound or a glass surface for a sharper, crisper audio experience, GADOL adapts to your environment.

Elevate your audio experience with GADOL, the compact full-range vibration speaker that brings sound to life in ways you’ve never imagined. Whether you’re a gamer, a movie buff, a music lover, or someone seeking relaxation, GADOL offers something for everyone. Its combination of advanced technology, user-friendly features, and stylish design makes it a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their audio experience.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the Omnidirectional full range vibration speaker, jump over to the official GADOL crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals