Vibe Coding : Build a Multiplayer FPS Game Faster Than You Thought Possible



Have you ever dreamed of creating your own multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) game but felt overwhelmed by the sheer complexity of it all? The coding, the assets, the servers—it can seem like an impossible mountain to climb. But what if I told you it doesn’t have to be that way? In fact, with the right tools, a bit of vibe coding creativity, and a streamlined approach, you could build a fully functional, immersive FPS game in just a few hours—and on a budget that won’t break the bank. Sounds too good to be true? This tutorial by All About AI explains exactly how to make it happen, sharing the secrets behind the process of rapid game development.

From crafting AI opponents to setting up multiplayer functionality, this journey is packed with insights, challenges, and clever solutions that make game development feel less like a daunting task and more like an exciting creative experiment. By using tools like 3js, AI-generated assets, and a custom-built file search system, All About AI not only saved time but also kept costs shockingly low—just $25 for the entire project. Whether you’re a seasoned coder or someone who’s just dipping their toes into game development, this tutorial offers a fresh perspective on what’s possible when you combine innovation with a vibe coding mindset.

Vibe Coding Games

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Developed a 1v1 multiplayer FPS game in just five hours with a total cost of $25, using efficient workflows and advanced tools like 3js and AI integration.

Key features included a compact urban-style map, AI opponents, a health system, and realistic physics for an immersive gameplay experience.

A custom vector database for 3js documentation enabled real-time querying, significantly reducing debugging time and improving productivity.

Real-time multiplayer functionality was achieved using WebSocket servers hosted on glitch.com, with seamless matchmaking for 1v1 matches.

Lessons learned emphasized the importance of iterative development, AI tools for acceleration, and accessible documentation for efficient problem-solving.

Project Overview: Concept and Development Approach

The objective was straightforward: design a fast-paced, compact 1v1 multiplayer FPS game. The development process used the 3js framework and followed an iterative approach. This method began with a basic map and gradually incorporated features such as AI opponents, realistic physics, and a health system. By making sure that each stage of development was fully functional before progressing, errors were minimized, and efficiency was maximized.

The iterative approach emphasized continuous testing and refinement, allowing for a smooth transition between development phases. This strategy not only saved time but also ensured that the game maintained a high level of quality throughout its creation.

Essential Tools and Frameworks

A combination of advanced tools and frameworks was used to accelerate the development process while maintaining quality. These tools streamlined complex tasks and enhanced the overall game experience:

3js: The core framework for building the 3D game environment, offering robust features for rendering and interaction.

The core framework for building the 3D game environment, offering robust features for rendering and interaction. Clo code: A coding environment that simplified development and debugging, allowing faster iterations.

A coding environment that simplified development and debugging, allowing faster iterations. AI tools: OpenAI assisted with debugging and asset generation, while Google AI Studio created high-quality textures for the game world.

OpenAI assisted with debugging and asset generation, while Google AI Studio created high-quality textures for the game world. 11 Labs: This tool provided immersive sound effects, enriching the audio experience for players.

These tools worked in harmony to simplify development, allowing for rapid progress without compromising on the game’s quality or functionality.

Vibe Coding a Multiplayer FPS Game Fast for $25

Enhance your knowledge on vibe coding by exploring a selection of articles and guides on the subject.

Custom File Search System: Enhancing Productivity

A custom-built vector database containing the entire 3js documentation was a key asset during development. This system enabled real-time querying of documentation, significantly reducing the time spent searching for solutions and implementing features. By integrating such a tool into your workflow, you can streamline debugging and improve overall productivity.

This approach highlights the importance of having quick access to relevant resources, which can be a fantastic option in fast-paced development environments.

Key Features and Implementation

The game incorporated several core features to deliver an immersive and engaging experience. Each feature was carefully designed to balance functionality with development speed:

Map Design: A compact, urban-style map featuring walls, fog, and detailed textures to enhance visual appeal and gameplay dynamics.

A compact, urban-style map featuring walls, fog, and detailed textures to enhance visual appeal and gameplay dynamics. AI Opponents: Basic navigation and shooting mechanics for AI-controlled bots added a competitive element to the game.

Basic navigation and shooting mechanics for AI-controlled bots added a competitive element to the game. Health System: Players experienced visual feedback when hit, adding a layer of realism to the gameplay.

Players experienced visual feedback when hit, adding a layer of realism to the gameplay. Physics and Collision Detection: Realistic projectile mechanics and optimized collision detection ensured smooth and accurate gameplay.

These features were implemented iteratively, making sure that each element was fully functional before moving on to the next. This approach minimized errors and contributed to a polished final product.

Overcoming Development Challenges

Building a multiplayer FPS game within a limited timeframe presented several challenges. These obstacles were addressed through structured workflows, iterative testing, and the strategic use of AI tools:

Collision Detection: Debugging and refining hitboxes to ensure accurate and fair gameplay.

Debugging and refining hitboxes to ensure accurate and fair gameplay. Player Movement: Adjusting mechanics to achieve smooth and responsive controls for an optimal player experience.

Adjusting mechanics to achieve smooth and responsive controls for an optimal player experience. Map Design: Iteratively refining the layout to maximize player interaction and engagement.

Iteratively refining the layout to maximize player interaction and engagement. Multiplayer Transition: Shifting from local to online multiplayer required extensive testing and adjustments to ensure reliability.

These challenges underscored the importance of a structured and flexible development process, which allowed for efficient problem-solving and continuous improvement.

Allowing Multiplayer Functionality

Real-time multiplayer gameplay was achieved through the integration of WebSocket servers hosted on glitch.com. A matchmaking system was implemented to connect players seamlessly for 1v1 matches. Rigorous testing ensured the system’s reliability, demonstrating the effectiveness of WebSocket integration for online gaming.

This approach highlights the potential of WebSocket technology for creating responsive and engaging multiplayer experiences, even within tight development timelines.

Deployment and Cost Management

The game was deployed on Vercel, making it accessible online. The entire vibe coding project was completed within five hours, with a total cost of $25. Over 7,500 lines of code were written, and 1,500 lines were removed during the process. This demonstrates the cost-effectiveness of combining AI tools and coding frameworks to achieve high-quality results in a short period.

The efficient use of resources and tools underscores the potential for creating professional-grade games on a limited budget.

Lessons Learned and Future Enhancements

Several key takeaways emerged from this project, offering valuable insights for future development efforts:

Documentation Access: Quick access to comprehensive documentation is essential for efficient debugging and feature implementation.

Quick access to comprehensive documentation is essential for efficient debugging and feature implementation. AI Integration: While AI tools can significantly accelerate development, maintaining a structured workflow is crucial to stay focused and productive.

While AI tools can significantly accelerate development, maintaining a structured workflow is crucial to stay focused and productive. Iterative Development: Making sure that each stage of development is functional before progressing minimizes errors and enhances overall efficiency.

Looking ahead, there are numerous opportunities to expand and improve the game. Potential updates include:

Introducing advanced AI behavior and weapon customization for greater depth and replayability.

Expanding level design to include larger maps and diverse environments.

Adding new multiplayer modes to cater to a wider audience and enhance engagement.

Publishing the game to reach a broader audience and gather valuable feedback for future iterations.

These enhancements could elevate the game to a more professional level, depending on its reception and further development efforts.

Media Credit: All About AI



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals