Vibe Coder vs Expert Programmer : Who Wins the AI App Development Duel?

What happens when a self-proclaimed “Vibe Coder” squares off against a seasoned expert with over a decade of programming experience? The answer might surprise you. In a world where AI tools are rapidly reshaping app development, this unconventional showdown between Riley Brown, a minimalist coder relying on intuition and AI, and Vishall Dwey, a meticulous programmer blending expertise with innovative tools, offers a fascinating glimpse into the future of software creation. Both were tasked with replicating the core features of a multimillion-dollar app using just five AI prompts each. The result? A battle of creativity, strategy, and the limits of what AI can achieve when paired with human ingenuity. But beneath the surface lies a deeper question: can AI truly level the playing field between novices and experts, or does experience still reign supreme?

In this overview, Riley Brown explores the contrasting approaches of Riley and Vishall, diving into the strengths and shortcomings of their AI-assisted creations. From the simplicity and functionality of Riley’s “Oatmeal” to the visually dynamic yet technically intricate “Serial” by Vishall, the competition revealed surprising insights into how developers of varying skill levels harness AI. Along the way, you’ll discover how tools like Opus 4.1 and Claude Code performed under pressure, where they excelled, and where they fell short. Whether you’re a curious coder, a tech enthusiast, or someone wondering how AI is reshaping industries, this story offers a thought-provoking look at what happens when intuition meets expertise in the age of AI.

AI Coding Showdown

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The competition between Riley Brown, a “Vibe Coder,” and Vishall Dwey, an experienced iOS developer, highlighted the potential and limitations of AI tools in replicating the core features of a $250 million AI-powered note-taking app, “Granola.”

Both developers successfully implemented features like voice recording, transcription, and AI-generated summaries, but struggled with folder organization, showcasing the current challenges of AI in handling complex functionalities.

Riley’s app, “Oatmeal,” prioritized simplicity and functionality, excelling in calendar integration, while Vishall’s “Serial” focused on aesthetics with vibrant animations but faced issues with folder functionality and minor bugs.

The competition demonstrated contrasting approaches: Riley relied heavily on AI for efficiency, while Vishall used a hybrid method, combining AI tools with his technical expertise in design and development.

The event emphasized the evolving role of AI in software development, revealing its potential to assist developers of varying skill levels while also highlighting areas for improvement in AI capabilities for more complex tasks.

Challenge Overview

The competition was structured to evaluate the effectiveness of AI tools in assisting developers with different skill levels. Riley, known for his intuitive and unconventional “vibe coding” approach, relied heavily on AI to guide his development process. In contrast, Vishall combined his extensive technical expertise with AI assistance, using his deep understanding of app design and functionality. Both participants were given a limited timeframe to create a fully functional app, focusing on replicating Granola’s core features while navigating the constraints of their chosen tools and strategies.

Tools and Strategies

Riley used a vibe coding tool powered by the Opus 4.1 AI model. This tool enabled him to generate code snippets, troubleshoot issues, and streamline the development process with minimal manual intervention. His approach emphasized simplicity and efficiency, allowing him to focus on delivering functional features quickly. Vishall, on the other hand, employed Claude Code, a more advanced AI model, alongside traditional development tools such as Swift and Xcode. His strategy was a hybrid one, blending AI assistance with his expertise in animations, UI design, and debugging. This approach allowed him to push the boundaries of what AI could achieve when paired with human ingenuity.

Vibe Coder vs Expert Programmer

The Development Process

Both developers encountered unique challenges during the competition. Riley prioritized functionality and simplicity, making sure his app, “Oatmeal,” had a clean and professional design. He relied on AI to refine key features like calendar integration and voice recording, focusing on creating a user-friendly experience. Vishall, in contrast, placed a strong emphasis on aesthetics, developing a visually dynamic app called “Serial.” His app featured vibrant animations and a playful UI, showcasing his expertise in design. However, both developers struggled with implementing folder organization, a feature that proved particularly complex and highlighted the limitations of current AI tools.

Core Features and Challenges

Voice Recording: Both apps successfully implemented voice recording, allowing users to capture audio for meetings, lectures, or personal notes. This feature was a testament to the capabilities of AI in handling straightforward tasks.

Both apps successfully implemented voice recording, allowing users to capture audio for meetings, lectures, or personal notes. This feature was a testament to the capabilities of AI in handling straightforward tasks. Transcription: AI-powered transcription was integrated into both apps, though the accuracy and speed of this feature varied. Riley’s implementation was more consistent, while Vishall’s transcription occasionally struggled with complex audio inputs.

AI-powered transcription was integrated into both apps, though the accuracy and speed of this feature varied. Riley’s implementation was more consistent, while Vishall’s transcription occasionally struggled with complex audio inputs. AI-Generated Summaries: Both developers used AI to generate concise summaries of transcriptions, providing users with quick overviews of recorded content. This feature was well-received for its practicality and time-saving potential.

Both developers used AI to generate concise summaries of transcriptions, providing users with quick overviews of recorded content. This feature was well-received for its practicality and time-saving potential. Calendar Integration: Riley’s app excelled in this area, offering seamless scheduling and event management. Vishall’s calendar view, while visually appealing, lacked some of the functionality needed for practical use.

Riley’s app excelled in this area, offering seamless scheduling and event management. Vishall’s calendar view, while visually appealing, lacked some of the functionality needed for practical use. Folder Organization: This feature posed significant challenges for both developers. Neither app achieved full functionality in organizing notes and recordings effectively, highlighting an area where AI tools still have room for improvement.

Final Results

The competition concluded with each app showcasing distinct strengths and weaknesses. Riley’s “Oatmeal” stood out for its clean design and reliable calendar integration, making it a practical tool for professional use. Vishall’s “Serial,” while visually striking with its animations and colorful UI, struggled with folder functionality and minor bugs. These results reflected the developers’ contrasting approaches and underscored the role of AI in shaping their workflows. Riley’s reliance on AI for simplicity and functionality contrasted sharply with Vishall’s hybrid approach, which aimed to combine AI assistance with advanced technical skills.

Audience Engagement

To enhance audience participation, viewers were invited to vote on the better app based on functionality, design, and overall execution. As an added incentive, three randomly selected voters received $1,000 worth of credits. This interactive element not only encouraged engagement but also provided valuable feedback on the apps’ performance and user appeal. The voting results offered insights into how different audiences prioritize features such as usability, design, and innovation.

Future Implications

This competition underscored the evolving role of AI in software development. Tools like Opus 4.1 and Claude Code demonstrated their ability to enhance productivity and streamline coding processes, particularly for developers with less technical expertise. However, the challenges faced by both participants, especially in implementing complex features like folder organization, highlighted the current limitations of AI tools. Future competitions could explore new formats, such as three-way challenges or timed speed rounds, to further test the capabilities of AI-assisted development. These events could also include collaborative tasks, where developers and AI work together to solve complex problems, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in app development.

The Road Ahead

The Vibe Coder vs. Expert Programmer challenge provided a fascinating glimpse into the capabilities and constraints of AI in mobile app development. Riley and Vishall’s contrasting approaches demonstrated how AI can complement developers at different skill levels, from novice to expert. As AI technology continues to advance, it is poised to play an increasingly pivotal role in shaping the future of software development. Whether you are a seasoned programmer or an intuitive vibe coder, the possibilities are vast, and the journey of integrating AI into development workflows is just beginning.

