VersiCube has been designed for “active hands and the restless minds”

The VersiCube is a versatile CNC machined cube inspired by a machinist block and Swiss cube and features dished sides and radius corners and all profits go to support the skilled trades. It’s been a dream of the owner of KAD Models and Prototypes to launch a Kickstarter to help a good cause.

“When we opened the new shop in Vermont and formed a relationship with our local Vermont Technical College (VTC) that was facing the possibility of being closed down, we wanted to help them. We wanted to create something that would serve as a token of our appreciation and support for the skilled trades AND be a beautiful product with limitless possibilities.”

Early bird pledges are now available from $45 or roughly £34 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of the year. Two sizes are available, the Standard VersiCube and mini VersiCube.

Specifications of the VersiCube include:

– Standard VersiCube: 1.375″x1.375″

– Mini VersiCube: 0.500″x0.500″

– Both sizes are machined aluminum with a media blast finish.

– Anodized color options include: red, orange, blue, purple, black, green, yellow (appears gold), silver (anodized clear)

Accessories available for VersiCube :

– The display stand is machined out of aluminum and polished.

– Stand dimensions: 1.375″x1.375″x0.5″

– The tic tac toe pegs are machined out of aluminum and anodized in black and clear.

“We are a prototype manufacturing company with shops located in Alameda, California and East Randolph, Vermont. Our team offers quick turn prototyping as well as production services. If you’d like to learn more about our company and capabilities, click here to check out our site or here to learn more about KAD’s history.”

Source : Kickstarter

