Taskin ONE versatile backpack raises over $300,000 on Kickstarter

If you are searching for a versatile backpack that can be used in a variety of different ways you may be interested in the Taskin ONE. The unique backpack offers nine different variations including handbag, shoulder bag, backpack and more offering a modular travel backpack in a range of different sizes from 20 L up to 40 L. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Taskin ONE created by a team of designers based in San Francisco, California.

Early bird pledges are available from $144 or roughly £111 and the Kickstarter campaign will be coming to an end in the next day or so. Worldwide shipping is available and deliveries expected to take place sometime around June 2020.

“Taskin is a young, San Francisco-based startup and there is nothing we love more than create amazing travel gear. We are super amped to introduce you to our latest creation! You need a stylish, professional bag to take to work. This weekend, you need to fly to Dallas for your kid bother’s wedding, so you need a slightly larger backpack for your clothes and the gift (don’t forget the gift). Next up is your big vacay in Hawaii, so you need an even larger backpack for your all the stuff you’re bringing, and everything you’ll want to bring home. Sure, you could get three different backpacks. Or you could just one: The Taskin ONE 9-in-1 business and travel backpack. “

“Taskin design principles are anchored in combining style and quality with innovative function. And the Taskin ONE delivers on all 3 of these fundamentals in spades. 3 sizes x 3 configurations = 9 practical variations for infinite possibilities. Each variation is designed to meet a specific, real-world use case. Spoiler alert: It’s also far more practical than buying a different bag for each. Especially when you get it all with Taskin quality and style.”

Source :Kickstarter

