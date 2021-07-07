Bluebox Co-pilot vehicle dashcam camera, mileage logger and more

Bluebox Co-pilot is a multifunctional dashcam camera, engine diagnostic system, mileage logger and more, providing a wealth of useful features all available from the companion smartphone application on your phone. Launched via Kickstarter the smart driving assistant project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 29 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the dash camera project from roughly $159 or £116 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Bluebox Co-pilot campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Bluebox Co-pilot vehicle dash camera project watch the promotional video below.

“When designing Co-pilot, we wanted to ensure it solved every pain point a working driver faces. Co-pilot enables a diverse set of powerful software modules that replace the need for various single-use automotive gadgets. Our hardware works with vehicles manufactured after 1996 and will get continuous over-the-air software updates for improvements & new features such as mask detection and highway autonomy.”

“Bluebox Co-pilot dashcam is a smart driving assistant that currently comes with four apps that add peace of mind, convenience, and up to $15k in extra savings for working drivers. Co-pilot features a powerful Dashcam that lets you record what happens inside and outside your car in clear, 1080p video. Quick downloads mean you can instantly review recorded footage and export that footage to insurance and rideshare companies.”

“For drivers who need to log miles for work, Milesaver automatically keeps track of your trips and accurately counts miles so you can always get your biggest tax deduction. With the optional Securitycam feature, you’ll have 24/7 surveillance of your car and instant alerts if Co-pilot senses.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the vehicle dashcam, jump over to the official Bluebox Co-pilot vehicle dash camera campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals