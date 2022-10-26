Vauxhall Grandland GSe plug-in hybrid unveiled

Vauxhall has announced that it is launching a new plug-in hybrid, the Vauxhall Grandland GSe, and the car features a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine and two electric motors.

The new Vauxhall Grandland GSe comes with 300 PS and it will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 146 miles per hour.

Featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the New Grandland GSe offers enhanced performance combined with ultra-low emissions. All-wheel drive traction, unique suspension and revised steering combine to deliver performance-oriented handling, while maintaining the versatility and style New Grandland is known for. Sitting in the C-SUV class, the New Grandland GSe will be one of the few performance SUVs outside of the premium segment.

James Taylor, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “Following the reveal of the All-New Astra GSe and All-New Astra Sports Tourer GSe, the New Grandland GSe Plug-in Hybrid is a fantastic addition to our new electrified performance sub-brand, as we work towards offering a fully electric vehicle line-up by 2028. With sharper styling, improved handling and an electrified powertrain delivering responsible performance, the New Grandland GSe will offer greater driving pleasure while maintaining the versatility the Grandland is known for.”

Source Vauxhall

Source Vauxhall



