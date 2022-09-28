Vauxhall Astra GSe and Sports Tourer GSe unveiled

Vauxhall has unveiled its new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles under its new GSe electric sub-brand, the Vauxhall Astra GSe, and the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer GSe.

The Vauxhall Astra GSe and Sports Tourer GSe are the first models in the new Vauxhall GSE brand, the first cars will be delivered to customers early next year.

GSe stands for Grand Sport Electric and offers athletic looks that build on Vauxhall’s award-winning Bold & Pure design as well as driver-focused chassis set-ups that complement the higher performance of an electrified powertrain whilst retaining the zero-emissions-in-use benefits.

With an impressive system power output of 225PS and maximum torque of 360Nm (WLTP combined fuel consumption 256.8-235.4mpg, CO2 emissions of 26-25 g/km; N.B. preliminary values), the All-New Astra GSe and All-New Astra Sports Tourer GSe will match the best in their respective classes for launch from a standstill, acceleration and maximum speed.

Vauxhall has achieved the performance-oriented handling characteristics by equipping the All-New Vauxhall Astra GSe models with a dedicated chassis that is 10mm lower than before and delivers superior stability during cornering, under braking and at higher speed.

You can find out more details about the new Vauxhall Astra GSe and Sports Tourer GSe models over at Vauxhall at the link below.

Source Vauxhall



