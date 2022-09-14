Vauxhall GSe is a new electric sub brand for sporty EVs

Car maker Vauxhall has announced that they are launching a new electric sub-brand called GSe, the brand will offer performance electric vehicles which are also sporty to drive and come with a sporty design.

The new GSe name stands for Grand Sport Electric, so we can expect all of the models in the range to be electric vehicles.

James Taylor, Acting Managing Director, Vauxhall, commented: “GSe will offer sports handling and looks combined with the performance and responsibility of electrified powertrains. Sitting atop the newly simplified Vauxhall range, the GSe name is both a nod to GSi performance models from our heritage as well being a complement to the GS versions in our line-up today. Vauxhall is committed to electrifying Britain and GSe shows that performance and driving pleasure are set to be part of our electric future.”

The Vauxhall electric vehicle line-up comprises the Corsa Electric, Mokka Electric, Combo Life Electric and Vivaro Life Electric and will soon be joined Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric. The Astra, Astra Sports Tourer and Grandland are available as Plug-in Hybrids.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Vauxhall GSe electric vehicles, you can find out more information at the link below. It will be interesting to see what these new sporty electric vehicles are like.

Source Vauxhall

