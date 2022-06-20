Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition unveiled

Vauxhall is celebrating 40 years of the Corsa with the launch of a special edition version, the Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition.

The new Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition is an electric vehicle with a range of up to 222 miles and it features a 50 kWh battery and 100 kW CCS rapid charging.

The Anniversary Edition is available exclusively in a new ‘Record Red’ metallic paint finish, inspired by the ‘Carmine Red’ from the original Nova, and comes with further exterior and interior upgrades. A black grille with black front and rear Vauxhall Griffin badges is included on all Anniversary Edition models, alongside black ‘Corsa’ lettering at the rear – which is prominently centred across the rear tailgate, as first seen on New Grandland and All-New Astra – and 17-inch alloy wheels in gloss black, with matt grey inserts.

Inside, the Anniversary Edition features a modern interpretation of the classic Nova’s tartan seat fabric. The chequered front sports seats are accompanied by a presentation box with four pairs of socks that are inspired by the pattern found in the original 1980s Nova SR and the one found in the Corsa-e Anniversary Edition. Each pattern comes in both small and large sizes.

Based on the GS Line version, the Corsa-e Anniversary Edition also benefits from a comprehensive list of standard equipment, including front and rear parking sensors, a 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera and blind-spot alert. For added comfort and convenience, the model is equipped with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel as well as electric folding and heated door mirrors.

You can find out more details about the new Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition over at Vauxhall at the link below. Pricing for the car starts at £31,000 on the road.

Source Vauxhall

