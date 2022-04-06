Vauxhall Corsa and Mokka get enhanced pricing and line-up

Vauxhall has announced that it is launching a simplified version line-up for its Corsa and Mokka vehicles and also enhanced pricing.

The Vauxhall Corsa range will now start at £17,340 on the road and the Mokka for £22,265 on the road, there are now three versions, Design, GS Line and Ultimate.

Both the Corsa and Mokka will now be available in Design, GS Line, and Ultimate trim specification, while the 100% electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e will be available in sporty GS Line and Ultimate variants.

The new trim line-up has also enabled Vauxhall to streamline the overall number of Corsa and Mokka variants available to customers, making it more transparent to understand the differences between vehicles. The Corsa model range has been streamlined from 15 models to eight, while the Corsa-e has been reduced from three models to two. Mokka sees the version line-up reduced from 16 to 11, while Mokka-e will go from four to two.

Adam Wood, Marketing Director, Vauxhall, said: “We’ve introduced our new simplified trim structure to the Corsa and Mokka vehicle ranges. In doing so, we’ve not only made it easier for buyers to understand the key differences between various trims, but the models are now even better value thanks to a number of pricing enhancements. The top-spec Corsa Ultimate has been reduced by more than £3,000 meaning that premium innovative technology is now even more accessible on one of Britain’s most popular cars.”

You can find out more details about the new Vauxhall Corsa and Mokka range over at Vauxhall at the link below.

Source Vauxhall

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals