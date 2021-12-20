Vauxhall drops its Corsa-e and Mokka-e EVs by £3,000

Vauxhall has announced that it is reducing the pricing of some of its electric vehicles in the UK by £3000, this includes the Corsa-e and Mokka-e models.

The Vauxhall Corse-e now starts at £25,805 on the road after the Plug-in Car Grant and the Mokka-e starts at £29,365 after the Plug-in Car Grant.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall wants to move the UK to electric motoring as quickly as possible, which is why we have committed to being an electric-only brand from 2028.

“In light of a further evolution to the Government Plug-in Car Grant, we have taken the decision to change our pricing policy on our all-electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e models.

With more attainable pricing from significant reductions on both models, as well as the grant, we hope to put zero-emissions-in-use motoring within the reach of even more British motorists.”

The revised pricing is in lieu of previous customer offers.

Last week, Vauxhall announced that, thanks to the continuous development of its electric vehicles, its Corsa-e and Mokka-e ranges have increased in the official WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) cycle.

You can find out more details about the new pricing for the various Vauxhall electric vehicles over at the Vauxhall website at the link below.

Source Vauxhall

