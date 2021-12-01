Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer unveiled

Vauxhall has unveiled an estate version of their Astra, the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer and the car will go on sale next year.

The new Astra Sports Tourer will come with a range of engine options including a plugin hybrid model with 225PS, there will also be various diesel and petrol engines.

Following the world premiere of the next-generation Astra hatchback in September, Vauxhall has today unveiled the estate model, the All-new Astra Tourer. The newcomer will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain right from launch, making it the British carmaker’s first electrified estate.

Together with its five-door hatchback sibling, the stylish AstraTourer is a true design statement and Vauxhall’s first estate to carry the brand’s new bold and pure design philosophy. The Vauxhall Vizor front end features a single, clean panel that houses the new Griffin logo and various driver and safety aids, helping the Astra Sports Tourer achieve a clean and sharp front end. The Vizor front end also houses the LED head lights and front camera.

At the rear, the Vauxhall Griffin sits at the centre of the tailgate, with the rear end featuring the same vertically aligned, high-mounted brake lights as the Astra hatchback – further strengthening the Astra family ties.

You can find out more information about the new Astra Sports Tourer over at the Vauxhall website at the link below.

Source Vauxhall

