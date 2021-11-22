UZE BOLD 260W graphene power bank from $169

BOLD is a new power bank equipped with a 27,000 mAh lithium polymer (LiPo) graphene composite battery designed and built by Panasonic offering a longer lasting battery when compared to older lithium batteries, providing up to 4 times the battery life-cycle. Supporting the ability to recharge a wide variety of different devices from manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, One Plus, and devices like GoPro, digital cameras, Nintendo Switch, drones, or any other device that relies on USB charging.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $169 or £126 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“We’re UZE, a team of passionate creators using the power of AI to design, conceptualize, and make products. We use premium materials to guarantee that everything we make is built to last. BOLD has two USB–C 100 Watts input and output ports. Two USB–A ports, each can charge at a max speed of 40 Watts. The wireless pads can output 15 Watts for phones and 5 Watts for Apple watches. If you use Samsung watches, check our Stretch Goal.”

If the BOLD campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the BOLD power bank project watch the promotional video below.

” Each port is carefully labeled, and the two USB-C ports can be used for input and output charging. In simple terms, it doesn’t matter which USB-C port you use to charge BOLD, it will work. BOLD’s wireless pads are covered by tempered glass, making BOLD lighter and allowing it to cool faster. Our tempered glass is impact and scratch-resistant. BOLD is made out of top quality aircraft grade anodized Aluminum. As a result, BOLD has excellent heat dissipation qualities and is lighter than traditional power banks.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the power bank, jump over to the official BOLD crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals