USB4 20Gbps Switch enhancing remote work setups

Cable Matters has unveiled its latest innovation, the USB4 20Gbps Switch, designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s remote workforce. This powerful device combines performance, adaptability, and cost efficiency, offering users an unparalleled connectivity solution. The USB4 20Gbps Switch is engineered to handle two USB-C, USB4, or Thunderbolt-enabled devices concurrently, making it an ideal choice for gadget-intensive users.

By integrating the USB4 20Gbps Switch into your setup, you can enjoy seamless connectivity, high-speed data transfer, and versatile device compatibility, making it an essential tool for today’s dynamic remote workforce.

USB4 20Gbps Switch

Key Takeaways Handles two USB-C, USB4, or Thunderbolt-enabled devices concurrently

Supports 20 Gbps throughput

High video resolutions up to 8K at 30 Hz

140 W Power Delivery (PD) charging

Includes RF remote control for convenient switching

Efficient switching time between macOS and Windows systems

Unmatched Performance and Flexibility

The USB4 20Gbps Switch is designed to seamlessly blend performance and flexibility. Users can instantly share a USB-C, USB4, or Thunderbolt monitor or docking station between two devices and easily switch between them using either the unit’s button or the included remote control. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who juggle multiple devices and require a streamlined workflow.

High-Speed Data Transfer and Video Resolution

One of the standout features of the USB4 20Gbps Switch is its support for a 20 Gbps throughput. While it is not compatible with 40 Gbps signals, it comes with two USB4 20 Gbps cables for optimal functionality. The switch supports high video resolutions up to 8K at 30 Hz and multiple other resolutions, including 6144×3456 at 60 Hz, 5128×2880 at 60 Hz, and 3840×2160 at up to 144 Hz, provided DSC is activated in the video chain.

Power Delivery and Convenience

The switch offers 140 W Power Delivery (PD) charging, capable of meeting the power needs of most portable devices. This makes it extremely useful for users with high power requirements. Additionally, the included RF remote control allows for convenient switching between devices without the need for extra cables. The switching time between macOS and Windows systems is efficient, approximately 12 seconds on macOS and 7 seconds on Windows, which is only slightly slower than direct monitor connections.

Pricing and Availability

The USB4 20Gbps Switch is available now through Amazon and the Cable Matters website. With an MSRP of US$59.99, this device offers a cost-effective solution for those looking to enhance their remote work setup without breaking the bank.

The launch of the USB4 20Gbps Switch represents a significant shift in the digital connectivity market. With this innovation, Cable Matters continues to exhibit its commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective connectivity solutions for everyday needs, fulfilling its mission of empowering the world’s remote workforce.

The launch of the USB4 20Gbps Switch represents a significant shift in the digital connectivity market. With this innovation, Cable Matters continues to exhibit its commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective connectivity solutions for everyday needs, fulfilling its mission of empowering the world's remote workforce.

For those interested in further enhancing their remote work setup, other areas worth exploring include high-speed internet solutions, ergonomic office furniture, and advanced software tools for productivity. These elements can collectively contribute to a more efficient and comfortable remote working environment.



