ZikeDrive 40Gbps USB 4 external SSD enclosure

If you are searching for a small storage device that you can customize to meet your capacity requirements. You may be interested in the ZikeDrive a 40Gbps USB 4 external SSD enclosure that can be used with a wide variety of different USB-C devices such as Apple MacBooks, Windows PCs, iPads and Android tablets, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and more. Install up to 4 TB of SSD storage choosing from between 1,2 or 4 TB capacities.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $109 or £91 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“ZikeDrive is the world’s first and fastest USB4 SSD enclosure, it achieves record-breaking speeds (Max 3.8GB/s Read and 3.1GB/s Write Speed), and is faster than the fastest Thunderbolt 3 SSD drive on the market. Built-in stowaway USB4 cable so you have everything you need to quickly connect ZikeDrive to your computer. Never forget to bring a cable. Use a longer cable if needed.”

“SSDs can run really hot while transferring large amounts of data at high speed. ZikeDrive’s aircraft-grade aluminum alloy shell with its generous heat sinks dissipates heat efficiently from the SSD, while an impact-resistant hard shell case shields the heat from the user while protecting the aluminum shell from bumps and scratches. This design ensures excellent durability and stability for ZikeDrive while ensuring that ZikeDrive exterior low temperature even when transferring large amounts of data at high speed.”

If the ZikeDrive campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the ZikeDrive external SSD enclosure project watch the promotional video below.

“Whether you are a designer, business traveler, photographer, videographer, or content creator, ZikeDrive allows you to confidently deal with large amounts of video, images, files, and digital data quickly and with ease. Expand your digital storage, making your work and life easier and more efficient.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the external SSD enclosure, jump over to the official ZikeDrive crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





