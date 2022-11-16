Razer Blade 14 Mercury Edition USB 4 laptop from $2,000

Razer has announced the launch of a new powerful gaming laptop in the form of the Blade 14 Mercury Edition. Available with a choice of graphics cards in the form of a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti priced at $2,000 and $2,600 respectively.

The Razer Blade 14 Mercury edition expand the colour range to three : Mercury, Quartz, and Black and the new laptop now features USB 4 rather than Type-C USB-3.2 Gen 2. Existing owners will be pleased to know that USB4 and Microsoft Pluton upgrades are available as a free update to new and existing 2022 Blade 14 systems.

Razer Blade 14 USB 4 pricing

– AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 configuration: $1,999.99 or 2,199.99€ MSRP

– AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti configuration: $2,599.99 or 2,899.99€ MSRP (France: 3,199.99€ MSRP)

“USB 4 expands peripheral compatibility, increasing device connectivity options and enabling multi-monitor deployments, support for Thunderbolt peripherals including Razer’s Thunderbolt dock and Core X external graphics enclosures, and more. Microsoft Pluton’s chip-to-cloud security technology protects users with an array of hardware-based security capabilities and services. New and existing 2022 Blade 14 owners should contact Razer Support to download this update.”

Source : Razer





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals