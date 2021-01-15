Intel Cyclone 10 FPGA and STM32H7 MCU combined to create USB2IO high-speed interface explorer

Electronic designers and hardware hackers may be interested in a new USB2IO high-speed interface explorer tool combines the Intel Cyclone 10 FPGA and STM32H7 MCU. The STM32 microcontroller handles the interface with the host computer over USB and manages the FPGA configuration/data gathering. The new piece of hardware is now available to purchase from online stores such as Amazon priced at around $520 or roughly £380.

Possible applications for the USB2IO high-speed interface explorer include :

– Communication with other electronic devices using I2C, SPI (master only for now), I2S (audio recording or playback), PDM microphone interface, USART, RS485 (via TI SN75HVD11D transceiver), CAN 2.0B bus, MDIO, camera interface…

– 16-channel waveform/pattern generator via 16-pin GPIO interface

– 8-LVDS pairs available

– 1A max programmable LDO with voltage range 1.8V – 3.3V designed for:

– Powering an external device

– Using the same voltage for powering an I/O interface

– Automatic electronic functional testing (USB2IO is able to play various scenarios)

USB2IO interface explorer hardware specifications:

MCU – STMicro STM32H743 Arm Cortex-M7 @ 480MHz CPU clock An external 64MB QSPI flash for extra FPGA code storage;

FPGA – Intel Cyclone 10LP (10CL040) with 40k logic elements, 1,134 Mbit embedded memory, 126 DSP blocks

External memory – 32MB SDRAM for MCU and FPGA (64MB in total)

Storage – 64MB QSPI for connected to MCU for FPGA code storage

I/Os via 20-pin external header/connector 16 x GPIO mode (single-ended), 8x LVDS pair mode or a mix of 2 modes depending on firmware configuration Supported logic levels – 1.8V – 3.3V, LVDS 2.5V Max I/O speed – 300 MHz Si570 Programmable PLL (connected to FPGA) – Frequency range – 10 MHz – 250 MHz

Host interface – USB 2.0 Type-C port

Misc – 50 MHz oscillator

Power Supply 5V/1.5A via USB-C port Programmable LDO supplies power for external IO FPGA bank

Dimensions – 100 x 65 x 20 mm

Weight – 80 grams

Certification – CE

Source : CNX Software

