Aboutmaker multifunctional electric USB soldering iron

Makers, engineers and hobbyists looking for a small compact yet multifunctional handheld electric USB soldering iron may be interested in the new product created by the develop and team at Aboutmaker. The handy tool can be used as a soldering iron, foam cutter and even an ultraviolet curing lamp. The open source design provides a fast heating soldering iron and thermal cutter with three interchangeable soldering tips.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Aboutmaker campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Aboutmaker USB soldering iron project checkout the promotional video below.

“Whether you’re a hobbyist, a tinkerer, or an electrical engineer, as a maker, you value any device that lets you do more. Now picture a device that lets you do so much more: the Multi-Function Handheld Electric Soldering Iron is so much more than a soldering iron.”

“It does serve that purpose, but its multi-functional interchangeable head and LED display also allow it to perform as a foam cutter, a UV curing lamp usable alone or with UV glue, and it can also supply different type of head (Use as DIY by yourself) and voltages to other products. Its sleek body and comfortable grip translate into a smooth user experience that matches comfort with precision. “

“Equipped with an internal heating element, the Multi-Function Handheld Electric Soldering Iron heats up quickly, soldering iron in a fast and effective way. This opens up several possibilities when you’re engaged in your electronics and other hobbies or engineering work, making this device an essential tool for every maker.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the USB soldering iron, jump over to the official Aboutmaker crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

