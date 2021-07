LUNA multitool for USB hacking, building and analyzing

Developers looking for a versatile multitool for building, analyzing and hacking USB devices may be interested in LUNA. An all-in-one tool specifically designed for building, testing, monitoring, and experimenting with USB devices. LUNA is constructed around the FPGA-based architecture, and its digital hardware can be fully customized to suit the application at hand. LUNA is a fully reconfigurable test instrument that provides all the hardware, gateware, firmware, and software you will need to work with allowing you to master USB technology and comes with a full-featured, open-source USB protocol analyzer.

“Out-of-the-box, LUNA acts as a USB protocol analyzer capable of capturing and analyzing traffic between a host and any Low-, Full-, or High-Speed (“USB 2.0″) USB device. It works seamlessly with our open-source ViewSB software, which translates captured USB traffic into a human-readable format. ViewSB runs on Linux, MacOS, Windows, and FreeBSD. As a result, it can act as a no-compromise High-Speed USB protocol analyzer, a USB-hacking multi-tool, or a USB development platform.”

 

“Combined with the LUNA software and the FaceDancer libraries, LUNA becomes a versatile USB-hacking and development tool. FaceDancer makes it quick and easy to create or tamper with real USB devices—not just emulations—even if you don’t have experience with digital-hardware design, HDL, or FPGA architecture!”

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more