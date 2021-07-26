LUNA multitool for USB hacking, building and analyzing

Developers looking for a versatile multitool for building, analyzing and hacking USB devices may be interested in LUNA. An all-in-one tool specifically designed for building, testing, monitoring, and experimenting with USB devices. LUNA is constructed around the FPGA-based architecture, and its digital hardware can be fully customized to suit the application at hand. LUNA is a fully reconfigurable test instrument that provides all the hardware, gateware, firmware, and software you will need to work with allowing you to master USB technology and comes with a full-featured, open-source USB protocol analyzer.

“Out-of-the-box, LUNA acts as a USB protocol analyzer capable of capturing and analyzing traffic between a host and any Low-, Full-, or High-Speed (“USB 2.0″) USB device. It works seamlessly with our open-source ViewSB software, which translates captured USB traffic into a human-readable format. ViewSB runs on Linux, MacOS, Windows, and FreeBSD. As a result, it can act as a no-compromise High-Speed USB protocol analyzer, a USB-hacking multi-tool, or a USB development platform.”

“Combined with the LUNA software and the FaceDancer libraries, LUNA becomes a versatile USB-hacking and development tool. FaceDancer makes it quick and easy to create or tamper with real USB devices—not just emulations—even if you don’t have experience with digital-hardware design, HDL, or FPGA architecture!”

Source : Crowd Supply

