StixRF A 70 MHz 6 GHz SDR USB receiver stick

Another new piece of hardware gearing up to launch via the Crown Supply website is the StixRF a 70 MHz – 6 GHz SDR receiver, packaged in a small convenient to use USB stick. No timescales or pricing have yet been announced by the creators of the StixRF butter sooner small information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Features and specifications of the StixRF include :

– Frequency range: 70-6000 MHz

– Bandwidth: 40 MHz

– Digital receiver IC: AD9364

– Data interface: USB 3, using a Cypress FX3

– Open source: software and hardware

– Control: GNU Radio support

– Antenna options

“StixRF is the smallest possible 70 MHz – 6 GHz digital radio wide-band receiver. With a USB 3-capable laptop and stixRF in your pocket, you will be ready to capture your signal of interest in seconds, regardless if it is VHF radio or 5 GHz band Wi-Fi. You will also save space in your embedded receiver installation with some of available powerful ARM platforms. And it is all easily controllable using the GNU Radio platform.”

For more information and to register your interest jump over to the Crown Supply website by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

