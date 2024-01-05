COLORFLY CDA-M2 Hi-Fi USB DAC Amplifier

For those who take their music seriously, the arrival of the COLORFLY CDA-M2 Hi-Fi USB DAC and Amplifier is a significant event. This sophisticated piece of audio equipment is designed to elevate your listening experience to new heights, and it comes in two striking colors: starry gray and a limited edition purple, with only 100 units available. The latter is a special collaboration with dd Hi-fi, adding an exclusive touch to this high-performance device. The CDA-M2’s excellence has already been recognized, as it has been awarded the 2023 CGD Contemporary Good Design Award.

At the heart of the CDA-M2’s superior performance lie its dual Cirrus Logic DAC CS43198 processors, which work in tandem with two independent XR2001 amplifier chips. This powerful combination supports both 3.5 mm and 4.4 mm outputs and boasts a dynamic range of up to 130 dB. This means that the device can reproduce music with exceptional clarity and depth, bringing every nuance of the sound to life. The audio quality is further refined by a 6-layer gold-plated PCB, which ensures that the signal transmission is as clean as possible, free from any interference.

One of the CDA-M2’s most impressive features is its JitterKill Femtosecond Clock Technology. This advanced technology significantly reduces timing errors, known as jitter, resulting in a more accurate audio signal. The outcome is a listening experience that is smoother and more natural, allowing you to hear your music as the artist intended.

The CDA-M2 is not only about high-quality sound; it’s also designed for ease of use. It comes with an OLED display and intuitive control buttons, making it simple to operate. The device includes a two-level gain adjustment to cater to a wide range of headphones and speakers. Additionally, it comes with an upgraded USB-C cable that features a pure copper silver-plated core, ensuring that you get the best possible connectivity and sound transmission. Gamers will appreciate the UAC 1.0 Game Mode, which guarantees compatibility with popular gaming consoles like the PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Convenience is a key consideration in the design of the CDA-M2. It features a Volume Memory function that remembers your last-used volume setting, even when you switch devices. This is particularly useful for those who use the device with multiple systems. Speaking of compatibility, the CDA-M2 works seamlessly with Mac OS, Windows, iOS, and Android, making it a versatile option for a wide range of users.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 58*25*13.5mm

Weight: ≈27g

USB Interface: Type C

Screen: 128*64 OLED

Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 130dB

Frequency Response: 20Hz ~ 20kHz

Dynamic Range: 130dB

Decoding Formats:

PCM 32Bit / 768kHz

DSD 256 / Native

DSD 256 1 Dop

THD+N:

-114dB@RL =600Ω，0dB/Balanced

-106dB@RL =32Ω，100mW/Balanced

-112dB@RL =600Ω, 0dB/Unbalanced

-108dB@RL =32Ω，100mW/Unbalanced

The build quality of the CDA-M2 is as impressive as its technical specifications. It has a durable CNC aluminum alloy body that is built to withstand the rigors of daily use while maintaining a sleek and stylish appearance. The device also offers a S/Pdif coaxial output, five digital filter modes, and supports both single-ended and balanced outputs. These features demonstrate COLORFLY’s dedication to providing versatility and quality in their products.

For audiophiles, professional musicians, or anyone who demands the best in sound quality, the COLORFLY CDA-M2 Hi-Fi USB DAC and Amplifier represents a significant advancement. With its combination of advanced features, robust construction, and attention to detail, the CDA-M2 is poised to become a highly sought-after device for audio enthusiasts around the globe. Whether you’re listening to your favorite tracks, producing music, or gaming, the CDA-M2 is engineered to deliver an unparalleled audio experience.



