Creative Zen Air Pro and Zen Air Plus headphones launched

Creative has announced the launch of two new wireless headphones, the Creative Zen Air Pro and Zen Air Plus and both models come with Bluetooth 5.3 LE, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and up to 33 hours of playback time.

These devices are designed for active lifestyles. The Zen Air Plus, with its IPX4 rating, is resistant to splashes, whereas the Zen Air Pro, with an IPX5 rating, offers enhanced durability. The Zen Air Pro has a remarkable battery life, providing up to 33 hours of playtime, while the Zen Air Plus offers a substantial 32 hours.

They feature Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode, enabling users to immerse themselves in music or remain aware of their environment with a simple button press.

Both models have several shared features, but the Zen Air Pro is distinguished by its Ultra-Low Latency Mode. Accessible through the Creative app, this mode aligns audio and video, reducing latency to approximately 20 ms, which greatly improves the experience of watching movies, playing games, and listening to music.

You can find out more details about the new Creative Zen Air Pro and Zen Air Plus headphone over at the Creative website at the link below, pircing starts at £54.99 for the Zen Air Plus and £59.99 for the Zen Air Pro.

Source Creative



