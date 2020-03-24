Wattsugar 60W USB-C charger for all your Apple devices

The Wattsugar 60W charger has been designed specifically for Apple devices and is capable of charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook, AirPods an more both wirelessly and wired all simultaneously. The new 60W charger has launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal is to hundreds of backers. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its unique features and charging capabilities.

Early bird pledges start from roughly $59 or £51 offering a 40% saving off the recommended retail price. If goes as expected worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a couple of months time during May 2020.

“The Apple ecosystem of devices offers seamless integration from device to device. Except when it comes to chargers. You need to bring dongles, chargers for every device, and a multitude of plugs, cables, and adapters to connect each and every device. Wattsugar puts a stop to the cable clutter. It brings you one charger for every Apple device. Charge your MacBook, your iPhone, your Apple Watch and your AirPods in 1 outlet through 1 device. Pretty sweet, right? “

“Wattsugar was made to go with you wherever you go. It’s small and compact, about the same size as a men’s slim wallet, and will fit your on-the-go lifestyle, whether it’s from the coffee shop to the office to the airport. Wattsugar charges all your devices from just one socket and gets rid of all your cable clutter at once. Wattsugar works with any Apple device, not just one. Wattsugar charges your MacBook (or Windows laptop), Apple Watch, AirPods (or wireless earbuds), iPhone (or Android smartphone), iPad (or Other tablets) through just one outlet.“

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals