HyperJuice 100w USB-C charger from $69

HyperJuice is a super small USB-C charger which is capable of providing a massive 100w of charging power enabling users to quick charge for devices at once such as a laptop, tablet, smartphone and camera all at the same time. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the small yet powerful USB-C charger which has raised over $1.3 million via Kickstarter thanks to over 20,000 backers with still 11 days to go.

Early bird pledges are available from just $59 for the aptly named HyperJuice USB-C charger and shipping is expected to take place during February 2020. The credit card size USB-C charger is the world’s first 100W Gallium Nitride charger and also the world’s smallest 100W charger that is 50% smaller than current traditional chargers, says its team of developers.

With 100W, there is plenty of power to share around with 2 x USB-C (supporting Power Delivery 3.0) and 2 x USB-A (supporting Quick Charge 3.0) ports. 100W power provides the ability to quick charge a laptop (MacBook Pro), a tablet (iPad Pro), smartphone (iPhone), and mobile device (AirPods, Watch) all at the same time. HyperJuice supports worldwide universal 100-240V voltage and comes with UK/EU/AU pin converters so that it can be used in virtually any country.

Source: Kickstarter

