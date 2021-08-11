Cable Matters launch new USB-C 8K dual video adapter

The engineers over at Cable Matters have launched a new USB-C 8K dual video adapter offering users 8K and dual 4K 60 Hz resolution support at an affordable price of just $50. The new USB-C to 8K HDMI and DisplayPort Adapter combines an HDMI adapter and a DisplayPort adapter into one pocket -sized device providing performance and electability in one convenient adapter. The new USB adapters are fully compatible with tablets, smartphones, and Windows computers with USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, or USB4 ports and are also compatible with Apple Mac computers in single video mode.

Features of the USB-C 8K dual video adapters include:

– 8K video requires a desktop computer with an Nvidia RTX 2060/2070/2080 or an AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPU. Laptops with 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and Intel Iris Xe graphics, such as the Intel Evo certified laptops also support 8K (installation of the latest Intel graphics driver may be required).

– All Macbook, Macbook Pro, and Mac Mini with Apple M1 or Intel chips can only support a maximum resolution of 4K@60 Hz

– Certain 8K and 4K 120Hz TVs may require a firmware update to work properly.

– 4K 120Hz and 8K support must be manually enabled on some 4K 120Hz and 8K televisions.

– VRR/G-Sync/FreeSync are not supported.

“This is one of the first adapters on the market to support 8K video through DisplayPort and HDMI,” said Cable Matters President and CEO Jeff Jiang. “It is the perfect one-adapter solution for 8K devices.” Cable Matters also launched the USB-C to Dual HDMI Adapter. It leverages the latest standard as specified in HDMI 2.1 to support up to an 8K resolution on one HDMI port. Both USB-C adapters support dual 4K 60 Hz monitors if two video ports are in use at the same time, providing the ultimate multi-monitor solution for the serious worker or gamer.”

For purchasing options and more information on the new 8K USB adapter jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : Cable Matters

