Urbie Air air purifier uses 100% biodegradable air filters

Urbie Air is an environmentally friendly air purifier which uses 100% biodegradable air filters, enabling you to breathe cleaner fresher air without harming the environment. Watch the video below to learn more about the double silent fans, built-in soil sensor and drainage system incorporated into the air purifier plant part which not only blends into your home environment but also purifies your air keeping your family safe.

“An innovative, 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Dehumidifier and Self-watering Smart Plant that eliminates indoor air pollution from 3 different angles (Removes Excess Humidity, Filters Volatile Organic Compounds, and Amplifies Fresh Oxygen Production). Urbie Air cleans the air of impurities and VOCs through an ecofriendly biofiltration process. As an added bonus, it also recycles the water from humidity to accurately auto self-water your plant when it’s thirsty, thus keeping your plant healthy for maximum oxygen production.”

“With the help of two powerful yet discrete fans, polluted air is sucked in and filtered with the help of microorganisms living in the plant’s soil that break down pollutants into safer compounds. We’ve also added Activated Ecofriendly Carbon Filters that filter even smaller pollutants <2.5μ also known as Volatile Organic Compounds. Urbie Air also removes excess humidity from your room, turns it into condensation that waters your plant, and reproduces cleaner, fresher air!”

For full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Indiegogo project page. Where the Urbie Air is now available purchase from $187.

Source: Indiegogo

