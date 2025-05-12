The 10 Things You MUST Do Before Updating to iOS 18.5

Apple’s iOS 18.5 update is set to be released today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time and it marks one of the final updates in the iOS 18 series. This update focuses on minor feature additions, performance improvements, and bug fixes, addressing issues such as AirDrop reliability and CarPlay connectivity. To ensure a smooth upgrade, here’s an in-depth guide covering everything you need to know in a new video from iReviews.

Release Date and Update Size

The iOS 18.5 update will be available globally starting May 12, 2024. The download size will vary depending on your current iOS version, typically ranging between 2–4 GB. To avoid installation problems, ensure your device has at least 6–7 GB of free storage. You can verify your available storage by navigating to Settings > General > iPhone Storage.

It’s worth noting that larger updates like this may take longer to download and install, especially during peak release times when Apple’s servers experience high traffic. To minimize delays, consider updating during off-peak hours.

How to Update

Updating to iOS 18.5 is a simple process. Follow these steps to ensure a successful installation:

Open Settings and navigate to General > Software Update .

and navigate to . Tap Download and Install and follow the on-screen instructions.

and follow the on-screen instructions. If you’re currently using a beta or Release Candidate (RC) version, disable beta updates in your settings to access the public release.

For users with limited storage or slower internet connections, it’s recommended to connect to Wi-Fi and ensure your device is plugged into a power source during the update process.

Key Features and Changes

iOS 18.5 introduces several new features and refinements aimed at enhancing user experience and device functionality. Here are the most notable updates:

Apple Care and Warranty Integration: You can now view your device’s Apple Care and warranty details directly in the settings menu, making it easier to track coverage and service options.

You can now view your device’s Apple Care and warranty details directly in the settings menu, making it easier to track coverage and service options. Enhanced Screen Time Notifications: New controls allow for better customization of Screen Time notifications, offering a more tailored and user-friendly experience.

New controls allow for better customization of Screen Time notifications, offering a more tailored and user-friendly experience. Contact Photos in Mail App: A toggle option has been added to enable or disable contact photos in the Mail app, giving users greater control over their inbox’s appearance.

These updates, while not new, provide meaningful improvements to usability and personalization, reflecting Apple’s ongoing commitment to refining its software.

Feature Removal

One significant change in iOS 18.5 is the removal of the “Restore All” and “Delete All” buttons in the Recently Deleted album. This adjustment aims to reduce the risk of accidental deletions, though it may require more manual effort when managing deleted files. Users who frequently rely on these options may need to adapt to this change by reviewing and restoring files individually.

Performance and Connectivity Enhancements

iOS 18.5 places a strong emphasis on improving overall performance and connectivity. Key enhancements include:

AirDrop Reliability: Resolved issues with AirDrop ensure faster and more consistent file transfers, addressing a common pain point for many users.

Resolved issues with AirDrop ensure faster and more consistent file transfers, addressing a common pain point for many users. CarPlay Optimization: Improved connectivity with CarPlay reduces instances of disconnections and lag, providing a smoother in-car experience.

Improved connectivity with CarPlay reduces instances of disconnections and lag, providing a smoother in-car experience. System Performance: Benchmarking tools like Geekbench indicate smoother daily usage and improved responsiveness across supported devices.

These updates collectively enhance the stability and efficiency of iOS devices, making routine tasks more seamless and reliable.

Battery Optimization

Battery performance remains a critical focus for iOS updates, and iOS 18.5 delivers solid results in this area. Most devices running this update achieve approximately 8 hours of screen time under typical usage conditions. However, actual battery life may vary based on your device’s battery health and individual usage patterns.

To maximize battery life, consider allowing Low Power Mode during periods of heavy usage or when your battery is running low. Additionally, reviewing background app activity and disabling unnecessary features like location services can further extend battery performance.

Preparing for the Update

Proper preparation is essential to ensure a smooth transition to iOS 18.5. Follow these steps to get your device ready:

Back Up Your Data: Use iCloud or a computer to create a backup of your device. This precaution protects your data in case of any unexpected issues during the update.

Use iCloud or a computer to create a backup of your device. This precaution protects your data in case of any unexpected issues during the update. Charge Your Device: Ensure your device is charged to at least 50% or connected to a power source throughout the update process.

Ensure your device is charged to at least 50% or connected to a power source throughout the update process. Free Up Storage: Clear enough space on your device to accommodate the update. Deleting unused apps, photos, or files can help create the necessary storage.

Taking these steps minimizes the risk of interruptions or errors during the installation process.

Looking Ahead: Future Updates

While iOS 18.5 offers a polished and stable experience, Apple is already preparing for the next phase of updates. The iOS 18.6 beta is expected to roll out around May 19–20, 2024, bringing additional refinements and bug fixes. Looking further ahead, the iOS 19 beta is anticipated to debut on June 9, 2024, during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). These upcoming releases will likely introduce new features and set the stage for the next generation of iOS.

Final Recommendation

Upgrading to iOS 18.5 is a logical choice for users currently running iOS 18. This update delivers meaningful improvements to connectivity, performance, and usability, making sure a refined and stable experience. By preparing your device in advance and following the recommended steps, you can enjoy a seamless transition to the latest version of iOS.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



