Updated Mercedes AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ unveiled

Mercedes Benz is launching an updated version of its Mercedes AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+, the car now comes with a new front apron design and a range of other design changes.

These include a new light signature for the headlights and also for the rear lights and the Mercedes AMG Performance steering wheel is now included as standard and it comes with a range of other new features.

The interior features the latest generation of the AMG Performance steering wheel as standard. The AMG steering wheel buttons stand out with bright displays and an intuitive operating logic. The buttons let the driver control important driving functions as well as all driving programmes. With its new AMG-specific screen design and extended range of functions, the MBUX infotainment system is even more powerful than before. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smartphones can interface wirelessly with the car. Higher USB charging power and an additional USB-C port improve connectivity.

Powerful AMG 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine and sophisticated all-wheel drive

With 310 kW (421 PS) of output, the GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ has a powerful engine. The compact SUV sprints from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds. The top speed is fixed at 270 km/h (168 mph). In addition to its impressive output, the AMG 2.0-litre turbo engine also boasts spontaneous response. Power is transmitted via the agile AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Mercedes Benz



