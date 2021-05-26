Unreal Engine 5 engine showcased by Epic today

Later today at 4 PM CEST Epic Games will be showcasing their new Unreal Engine 5 engine, providing a “more in-depth look at the game development tools of Unreal Engine 5″ says the develop and team at Epic. Revealing more details about the new technologies incorporated into the Unreal Engine 5 platform, including new tools and a graphic demonstration to show off its potential and what you can expect from video games in the near future. In the meantime check out the videos below for an overview of what you can expect from the latest Unreal Engine 5 software.

“Nanite virtualized micropolygon geometry frees artists to create as much geometric detail as the eye can see. Nanite virtualized geometry means that film-quality source art comprising hundreds of millions or billions of polygons can be imported directly into Unreal Engine—anything from ZBrush sculpts to photogrammetry scans to CAD data—and it just works. Nanite geometry is streamed and scaled in real time so there are no more polygon count budgets, polygon memory budgets, or draw count budgets; there is no need to bake details to normal maps or manually author LODs; and there is no loss in quality.”

Source : Guru 3D : Epic Games

