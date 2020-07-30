Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G up for pre-order in the US

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G was made official last week and now the handset is up for pre-order in the USA.

The device will retail for $1,450 in the US and it can be pre-ordered from Samsung, Amazon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Best Buy.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and 8GB of RAM there is also 256GB of storage, it also comes with a 6.7 inch folding display.

The display features a FHD+ resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels, there is a secondary display for use when the phone is folded, this measures 1.1 inches and has a resolution of 300 x 112 pixels.

On the rear of the device there are two 12 megapixel cameras for photos and videos, on the front there is a single 10 megapixel camera. The handset also comes with a 3300 mAh battery and fast charging, it can be pre-ordered over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung, Sammobile

