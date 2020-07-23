Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone for some time, Samsung has now made the handset official.

The device is equipped with a 6.7 inch folding display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels.

On the front of the device there is also a 1.1 inch Super AMLOLED display with a 300 x 112 pixel resolution. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and 8GB of RAM there is also 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip introduced a stylish and compact form factor that reinforced Samsung’s ongoing commitment to expanding the foldable category. Now with 5G, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G can bring blazing-fast speeds to the palm-sized foldable device, making it easier than ever to stay connected with followers, friends, and family.

The device also comes with a 3300 mAh battery and Fast Charging, plus a 10 megapixel front camera for Selfies and dual 12 megapixel cameras on the back.

