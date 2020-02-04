Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 gets Android 10 update in the US

Yesterday we heard that Samsung had released Android 10 for the unlocked Note 9 in the US and now the update has also been released for the unlocked Galaxy S9.

The Android 10 update and Samsung’s One UI 2.0 has now been made available for the unlocked Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ handsets in the US.

As well as bringing Android 10 and Samsung’s One UI 2.0 to the handsets it also comes with google’s security patch for Android for January.

The update has been released as an over the air update for both unlocked models of the galaxy S9 in the US and you can check to see if it is available for your device from the settings menu.

