Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets Android 10 in the US

Samsung previously released the Android 10 software update for the Galaxy Note 9 in the US with various mobile carriers and now the update is coming to the unlocked version of the handset.

The Android 10 software update has now been released to the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the US.

The update brings a wide range of new features to the Galaxy Note 9 and it also includes the Samsung One UI 2.0.

Also included in the update is Google’s January security patch for Android, this fixes a number of vulnerabilities in Android.The update comes with the version number N960U1UEU3DTA5 and it should be available as an over the air update for your device as of now.

You can check to see if the new Android 10 update is available on your Galaxy Note 9 smartphone by going to Settings > Software update.

Source Sammobile

