Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets Android 10

Earlier we heard about the unlocked Note 10 getting the Android 10 update and now it is the turn of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The Android 10 update ha started to toll out ot owners of the Galaxy Note 9 in Germany so far, it is also expected to land in some more countries soon.

The update brings a wide range of new features to the Galaxy Note 9 this includes the latest Samsung One UI 2.0 user interface.

The update come with the build number N970FXXU4DSLB and it has been released to people who were previously running Android 9 on the device. People who were running the beta of the software previously received the stable update.

You can check to see if the Android 10 update is available for your Galaxy Note 9 from the settings menu on your device. It is expected to land in more countries as well as Germany soon.

Source Sammobile

